Visit This 400-Year-Old Shiva Temple In Malleswaram West

This 400-year-old beautiful temple is believed to be rediscovered in the year 1997. As per the history goes, the temple was left unused for years and was eventually buried. Two decades back as the city grew and Malleshwaram became one of the preferred residential areas, the demand for properties increased, and the land was evacuated only to find this beautiful temple buried. This Shiva temple is in the midst of busy Malleswaram area and is beautiful and peaceful. As you enter the shrine, you will find a Nandi at your eye level and a beautiful pond in the centre surrounded by stairs. The main shrine is placed right below the Nandi, and there is a water source from Nandi’s mouth continuously falling on the Shiva Linga. You have to get down a few steps to get to the shrine. The main shrine is much below the ground level. The other shrines are outside the main shrine and are placed at different locations. This temple is right opposite to the famous Kadu Malleshwara temple.