This Furniture Store In Jayanagar Is One Of The Best Home Decor Secrets We Are Letting You Into

Classic Decor and its interesting window display of figurines and interesting furniture caught out eye from across the street when we happened to be strolling in Jayanagar’s 1st Block. The mid-sized store is spread over a single floor comes with big glass windows, and stacked to gills with furniture, home decor and other knick knacks.

As soon as we entered we spotted a really cute wooden swing set, the kind that would look perfect in an apartment balcony as it would in someone’s living room. Further into the store, we spotted pretty clay lamps and brass bells hanging overhead, giving the whole place a very subtle artsy vibe. Don’t care about being subtle? Then check out Classic Decor’s collection of life-size brass flamingos, their vintage-esque ceramic bowls, varnished metal trays and their glazed clay pots and vases. Plus they also stock artificial flower arrangements to go with these vases.