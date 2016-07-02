Pottery Classes, Cute Pieces And An Artsy Studio At Clay Station

What do you see when you look at a lump of clay? Nothing in particular? Well, the folks at the creative studio, Clay Station see everything from pigs and cats to elephants. Thanks to their skills at the wheel and at hand modelling, they’ll help you see it, too. Started with the hope of reviving the dying craft of pottery and clay art, the space was set up in 2009 by Ganesan Manickvasagam, a software engineer-turned-entrepreneur. Currently managed by a group of artists who have come together from different backgrounds, bound by their passion for clay, they host classes for all ages, have a studio for artistes to work out of as well as a design centre where you can find their products.