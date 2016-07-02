Love pottering around all things clay? Clay Station has everything from pottery classes and a design centre to a studio space where you can work on your own pieces.
Pottery Classes, Cute Pieces And An Artsy Studio At Clay Station
All About Clay
What do you see when you look at a lump of clay? Nothing in particular? Well, the folks at the creative studio, Clay Station see everything from pigs and cats to elephants. Thanks to their skills at the wheel and at hand modelling, they’ll help you see it, too. Started with the hope of reviving the dying craft of pottery and clay art, the space was set up in 2009 by Ganesan Manickvasagam, a software engineer-turned-entrepreneur. Currently managed by a group of artists who have come together from different backgrounds, bound by their passion for clay, they host classes for all ages, have a studio for artistes to work out of as well as a design centre where you can find their products.
Pottering Around
The earthy, artsy vibe of the place might just tempt you to sign up for a class and get your hands dirty with some ‘claying’ around. From introduction courses to advanced level ones, Clay Station offers weekday and weekend classes in pottery, terracotta jewellery, stoneware jewellery, and sculpting. Experienced and amateur artists can use their Open Studio membership to peacefully work on perfecting their skills. And while you’re at it, make most of the array of pottery tools available.
Looking for customised products, all made with good old clay? Hit up their design centre, where you might also spot a few goodies, the handiwork of the in-house team. From kullads, beer mugs and coffee cups to cute piggy banks, planters and dog bowls, stock up all you want! They’ve even supplied crockery to restaurants/pubs like Lazy Suzy and Toit, we hear!
Where: 1-C , 2nd floor 1st ‘D’ Main Road, 14th ‘B’ Cross, HSR Layout, Sector 6
Price: INR 4,200 upwards for classes, INR 200 upwards for products
Contact: +91 9535000629
Timings: 10.30am – 1.30pm and 3pm – 6pm {closed on Mondays}
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here.
