Newsflash! Clinique Is Now Available Online On Nykaa

We’ve been big fans of Clinique for a while now, but we don’t always have the time to swing by a department store to pick up our favourite products. Enter Nykaa.com to the rescue! The website has introduced Clinique, which means it’s now available for home delivery. Known for their fragrance-free, dermatologically-tested skincare range, which targets all sorts of skin issues, Clinique’s inventory on Nykaa also covers make up. Their luxe range covers all sorts of skin types and concerns for people of all ages, from acne to ageing, leaving your skin feeling lush and bouncy. Face washes, toners, serums, creams for your face and eyes, cleansing milk, and sunscreen — so much to choose from!

We are already big fans of Cliniqe’s intensely pigmented range of Chubby Sticks that includes everything from lipsticks, cheek tints, concealers, and contour sticks. If you’re looking to stay on trend but shop on a budget, their 3 gram travel sizes are perfect for you.