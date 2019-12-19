This Boutique In HSR Layout Is Taking A Modern Twist On Traditional Apparel

Ditch your regular bridal wear boutiques and head to Closet in HSR Layout for traditional clothing that has a modern twist to it. Linen pants, yellow draped cowl dresses and palazzo pants, saree drape kurta some of their casual wear. The Anarkali dress we saw here had a dupatta attached to it so there is no hassle involved in lugging it around (starting at INR 4,000). The sarees include yellow khadi sarees with blouses, plain georgette ones and some with gold brocades.

In the men’s section -- there are bomber shirts and ones with block patches. The jackets have pockets and fancy collars. Kurtas are combined with maroon bomber jackets, you’ll find regular kurtas and sets as well. The store has white shirts in different cuts (because they are important for formal occasions). Printed shirts with floral and ethnic motifs are great finds here as well.

The store has a sustainable collection as well that includes high waist khadi shorts, scarves and dhoti pants. The organic white shirt dress is a popular buy. The store also sells jute one shoulder tops and dresses with bell sleeves. With prices starting at INR 2,000 and going up to over a lakh, head here soon for wedding shopping madness.