Amp Up Your OOTD With Clutches For The Festive Season
So you have in mind a lovely outfit to wear to that Diwali party. All you need now is a clutch to dangle on your wrist, and you’re all set to complete your ensemble. Here are some of our favourite picks from Shop On LBB to get your festive style game on:
White And Gold Chevron Sequinned Clutch
Take your festive spirit up a notch, thanks to the gold sequins on this clutch. We’re dreaming of pairing it with a lovely, white kurta - so classy! White and gold, a classic combination, great for day and night looks too.
Floral Capsule Clutch
If your outfit is in a pastel shade, add a pop of colour to your look with this clutch. It’s got plenty of space to carry your essentials, and a detachable chain also!
Handcrafted Bead & Sequin Embellished Half-Moon Clutch
Want to add a traditional element to your outfit? Go for this handcrafted clutch made out of jute and fabric. It’s so versatile, you can even pair it with jeans or a kurta.
Handcrafted Cut-Out Detail Black Fan Bag
If you’re looking for something out-of-the-box and quirky, go for this one. Shaped like a Japanese fan, this clutch is super-stylish and will make you look like a fashionista effortlessly. It’s even got zip pockets to keep your change or lip balm!
Pink Rose Printed Wooden Clutch
A wooden clutch featuring pretty, floral prints, this one has our heart, especially for the festive season. The inside of the clutch is lined with fabric and is just big enough to hold your essentials.
