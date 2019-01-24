Plug In And Hot Desk: Work From These Cool Co-Working Spaces & Office In Koramangala

More than just your regular cafe, Dialogues also doubles up as a library and a workspace. And, the best part? All you need to pay for is the time you spend here! So, go ahead and read a book when you need a break from work, or munch on some of their snacks along with a cup of coffee, all for free. Done up in vibrant shades and boasting of a beautiful rooftop seating, they also have a boardroom for official meeting and interviews.

