Hold On To Your Savings - We've Got Another Luxury Bag Brand In Town!

Lovers of luxury brands and bags, we have great news! New York brand Coach is now here to up the style factor of Bangalore. Located on the ground floor at UB City, expect the usual sleek and stylish offerings (we’re loving their Blue Collection) from the leather accessory brand. Classic totes, solid wallets and clutches and mini-bags, you don’t have to go all the way to New York for them, or wait for your online orders anymore! While they don’t yet have clothing or fragrances (but we hear the latter will be here soon), they have a range of bags and a limited collection of sunglasses, so you can decide how much you want to splurge accordingly. We’re just waiting for our salary to hit before we go shopping.

