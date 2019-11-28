Explore Authentic Karnataka Cuisine With Some Amazing Cocktails & Mocktails

Cobaja is a multi floored restro bar. They have a really pretty wall painting with nicely designed interiors and wooden furniture and even have a decorated rooftop. The staff was very efficient and courteous. Talking about the food, They are serving amazing cocktails & mocktails. The cocktails & mocktails I personally liked, 1. Litchi blossom 2. Cobaja special LIIT 3. Chilli guava co.ba.ja is now serving ele oota. Basically, OOta is a fine dining Karnataka cuisine restaurant with a fantastic ambience. It has indoor seating and verandah seating. They are serving both veg and non-veg thalis. They are serving those delicious dishes with a very traditional South Indian way that is on fresh banana leaves. This non-veg thali has a lot of delicious things like neer dosa, kori roti, rasam, sambar, usli, palya, chicken sukhha, authentic Karnataka style chicken curry, prawn curry, fish Tawa fry, papad, payasa, curd & pickle. All gravy items were super yummy. The fish fry was the show stopper. It was soo soft, juicy, yummy n superb. All were too good. Also, I tried their ghee roast chicken and neer dosa..which was soo spicy & super tempting. I also loved it totally. Lastly, I tried holige/puranpoli which was amazing. If you want to try authentic Karnataka cuisine, head over to this restaurant. You will definitely love it. I will definitely recommend this place to everyone.