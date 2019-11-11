Now that the wedding season is in full swing, it’s time to pick up outfits for the various #weddinglooks and ootds and ootns of the Great Big Indian Wedding you’re a part of. Here’s our list of outfits that you can pick up to wear to a cocktail party.
Casual, Classy, Or Both: What To Buy For Your Friend's Cocktail Event
Blue Floral Lace Front Slit Long Tunic
Channel some Victorian vibes with this lace tunic that’s still very much 21st century. For casual events, pair with jeans and flats. For events that require more oomph, metallic (or silk) pants and stilettos (or heels of any kind) will do the trick.
Sleeveless Tulip Hem Shift Dress
Pale Pink, fitted well, and neutral enough to be versatile (for when you have to go straight from a conference to a cocktail party), this dress is a classic. Pair it with something sparkly, dewy makeup and you’ll look effortlessly glam. The best part? These can be made to order.
Solid Red Tasseled Cotton Saree
Be a lady in red, and turn heads with this striking saree that comes with tasseles. It’s cotton, so works great for those destination wedding(s) parties that happen at balmy locations like the beach. Accessorising is key, or you can keep it simple and let the colour speak for itself.
Gota Patti Embroidered Yellow Sharara Set
Instantly perk up any room you walk into with this sharara set that will let you be the easy breezy social butterfly at any event you attend, cocktail or not. The Gota Patti will add a hint of sparkle which while being subtle.
Concentric Circles Print Statement Dress
For cocktail parties that don’t warrant bling, but need you to be stylish, just slip into this rampworthy statement dress. The pattern bold, and the fit free, you’ll be sashaying your way to the bar with compliments from everyone.
Paisley Print Jacket & Cowl Dress Set
Paisley, pretty, and powder blue is a sure winner. The dress set comes with a jacket, so you can wear this one (individually or as a set) many many times before you get bored of it. Made of silk, with it’s fun fitting, it’s a conversation starter for sure. Perfect for a cocktail party, night out, event, anything really.
