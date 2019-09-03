A Cozy Cafe Offering Fun Cocktails & Huge Stacks Of Books In Whitefield

I believe that is redundant to write about this place as it is quite popular and is on the verge of becoming iconic. I write for those who have not yet visited Windmills. Though it is a bummer(for me) that it is located in Whitefield but it is definitely worth the trip just to drink their delicious signature cocktails. I think the ideal time to visit is on a Sunday afternoon preferably during monsoon. The comfortable sofas with huge pillows are snug and relaxing; perfect to have a long lazy lunch during the weekend. And of course, there are huge stacks of books and a mellow background score to keep you in a cheerful mood while you gobble on their delicious food as well. Must try: Signature cocktails, Pecan Pie and Onion Rings.