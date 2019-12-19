Dive into the meandering pool and swim to your peeps {or strangers} in the other villas! Then, if you’re up for some serious indulgence, sneak off to their secret spa in the corner of the garden for a massage! Yes, yes, they have a private area where top therapists from the Sitara Spa can give you a tailor-made massage. Want more luxury? Then call the masseuse directly to you villa! You hedonist, you! Shagun, director of F&B, will specially curate a meal to suit your taste and we suggest you let her do a European meal. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu, wine and Mediterranean cuisine is her forte and we’re not complaining!