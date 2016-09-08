Cocoatrait’s monthly subscription box promises a selection of artisanal fine chocolates, delivered right to your doorstep.
A Sweet Deal: Monthly Chocolate Subscription Box From Cocoatrait
What better way to brighten up your day than with a box of fine chocolates, right? Cocoatrait {a Chennai-based initiative by L Nitin Chordia, India’s first and only certified chocolate taster apparently} completely agrees. Hoping to take your love for chocolates up a notch, their newly-introduced monthly subscription box {first of its kind in the country, we hear} comes with handpicked goodies from their collection. Bringing together eight different chocolate artisans {think brands like Mason & Co, Earth Loaf and Marou}, their offerings include everything from single origin and vegan to gluten free and handcrafted fine chocolates.
Handpicked And Delivered
Available in regular and luxury options, your monthly stock of chocolatey indulgence comes in cutesy, little boxes made of recycled tin. Apart from a one-month trial subscription, you also have three-month and six-month options to pick from. While the regular box comes with 3-4 fine chocolate bars, the luxury version gives you 2-3 bars {which won’t be repeated}, all personally curated by Nitin Chordia. Want to learn more about chocolate tasting? The subscription boxes come with a handy seven-step guide.
Price: INR 999 upwards for regular box, INR 1,999 upwards for luxury collection
Contact: nitinatksa@gmail.com, +91 9600064846
Find them on Facebook here.
Check out their website here to sign up for a subscription box.
