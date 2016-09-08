Available in regular and luxury options, your monthly stock of chocolatey indulgence comes in cutesy, little boxes made of recycled tin. Apart from a one-month trial subscription, you also have three-month and six-month options to pick from. While the regular box comes with 3-4 fine chocolate bars, the luxury version gives you 2-3 bars {which won’t be repeated}, all personally curated by Nitin Chordia. Want to learn more about chocolate tasting? The subscription boxes come with a handy seven-step guide.

Price: INR 999 upwards for regular box, INR 1,999 upwards for luxury collection

Contact: nitinatksa@gmail.com, +91 9600064846

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here to sign up for a subscription box.