A Pretty Little Dress Boutique For Girls, This Store Is A Hint Of Wonderland In The Modern Age

This store in Koramangala will leave you wanting to buy a dress whether you need it or not! It has the most pleasant looking dresses for every occasion. From birthday parties and weddings to elegant lunches and dinners, a dress in every imaginable colour is available. While the colour palette is more subtle and pale (think lilac and blue), the combinations will leave you very impressed.

They stock for ages starting at young as 0-6 months and go all the way up to 10 year old girls. Whites and pale pinks are their hottest selling dresses and they are sure to have your daughter pleased as punch (which girl doesn’t love a pink dress?).

Their gold and shimmer collection will leave you drooling. It’s subtle, and makes for a graceful ensemble befitting a modern day lady. So, if you have the all important 1st birthday or the big family wedding round the corner, worry not, make your way to this store on 60feet road Koramangala and your little cherub will surely be the star of the show. Their prices start from INR 2,000 and go upto INR 3,500 for the really exquisite dresses.