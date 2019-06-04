Karma Kaapi: A place where coffee & art merge

“Behind every successful man, there is a woman and lots of coffee” Whenever you are around Jayanagar and want a cosy place to relax with a cup of coffee, head over to KARMA KAAPI. Set up on the first floor, the place gives a view of the road. The menu here is crisp and to the point. They offer a wide range of coffees from the legendary filter coffee to Latte and many more. The guys here brew some great coffee. Well, I can also say that they are artists who bring out their artistic skills on to prepare and present my coffee. My favourite is their Cafe Mocha, coffee with chocolate. Definitely worth the money that you spend.