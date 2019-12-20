Coffee Enthusiast? Fix Your Caffeine Cravings At This Small & Cozy Outlet!

Cafes

Coffee Works

Cooke Town, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4, Davis Road, Cooke Town, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Coffee Works: A cozy little place is the best to go after a rainy day! The staff is super friendly and courteous and the coffee and tea options are plenty. Vietnamese Revolution, Cafe Americano, French Press and Cappuccino are my favorite here. And best of all, you get a loyalty card of you are a regular customer. Which is worth it. Also, looking at the vicinity and location it seems perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

