Coffee Works: A cozy little place is the best to go after a rainy day! The staff is super friendly and courteous and the coffee and tea options are plenty. Vietnamese Revolution, Cafe Americano, French Press and Cappuccino are my favorite here. And best of all, you get a loyalty card of you are a regular customer. Which is worth it. Also, looking at the vicinity and location it seems perfect!
Coffee Enthusiast? Fix Your Caffeine Cravings At This Small & Cozy Outlet!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group
