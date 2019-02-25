If you have ever said ‘Yucks! How can you drink coffee without milk’ then this is the right place to change your perception! They have amazing brewery where they brew their own coffee! SIPHON, FRENCH PRESS, CHEMEX etc are the craziest form of coffee ever seen! Coffee Mechanics is worth visiting and highly recommended for all coffee lovers!
A Quintessential Place For All The Coffee Lovers Out There
Coffee Shop
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Could bring the price down! A bit over priced.
Under ₹500
Big Group
