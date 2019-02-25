A Quintessential Place For All The Coffee Lovers Out There

Coffee Shop

Coffee Mechanics

HBR layout, Bengaluru
254, 3rd Main Road, 1st Stage, 5th Block, HBR Layout, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you have ever said ‘Yucks! How can you drink coffee without milk’ then this is the right place to change your perception! They have amazing brewery where they brew their own coffee! SIPHON, FRENCH PRESS, CHEMEX etc are the craziest form of coffee ever seen! Coffee Mechanics is worth visiting and highly recommended for all coffee lovers!

What Could Be Better?

Could bring the price down! A bit over priced.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

