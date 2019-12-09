A Cute Little Coffee Shop To Hangout With Buddies At Kalyan Nagar

Not always you would want to go to a restaurant to catch up on friends or family. Sometimes a coffee shop is all you want, to have a quality time. Also, there are times where you just need time for urself with a nice book to read and some coffee to beat the blues of a busy week. That's when you head towards The Roastery at Kalyan Nagar. A warm and cosy place with an amazing ambience. The place welcomes you with the fragrance of fresh coffee. You have both indoor and outdoor seating (in case you want to smoke). The coffee is basically from Chikmagalur where they brew freshly here and make coffee for you. You get everything from espresso, Americano to amazing cold brew coffee which is a must-try if you like your coffee cold. Also, they have hot chocolate in case if you are a fan of chocolate. You get a few varieties of tea here, chamomile tea is my favourite. Also, you get to nibble some amazing sandwich and desserts here. Try the brownie or cheesecake. Light music in the background, hot coffee, polite staff and some conversation with you loved one at this place makes it an amazing day. This place so far is my favourite coffee shop in Bangalore.