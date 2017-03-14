Forget Cappuccinos And Lattes, Try The Trendy Coffee Tonic At This Koramangala Cafe

The coffee tonic is an interesting and unusual take on regulr coffee. Fizzy tonic water is slowly poured on an espresso shot in a glass to create a head of froth. While the coffee tastes strong and its usual self, the tonic water adds a bit of a fizzy punch, and makes the coffee slightly salty. But in a good way. Ice is added to the drink too. This is ice coffee with a zing. We’d recommend the Middle Eastern egg dish Shakshuka with cheese to go along with the coffee. tonic.