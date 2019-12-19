Cold Stone Creamery For Friendly Staff, Cheesecake Flavour And Their Waffle Cones

Walked in and was instantly greeted with a smile by the staff. He explained all the flavours and styles of ice cream mixtures to me so sweetly. Their rich and indulging flavours always leave me craving for more. You also have the option to add toppings to your ice cream if you want to. The ice cream is offered in four sizes: Kid’s Size, Like It, Love It, and Gotta Have It.

The ice cream itself packs a lot of flavours. I got the Cheesecake Fantasy and wow, it felt like I was eating a whole cheesecake. The drinks are top notch too and taste much better than Starbucks. The products used all taste fresh.