Collab Alert: Jodi And The Sole Sisters Come Together For Funky Sandals

Made In India brand Jodi is just out with an exciting collaboration. After totes and slings with Earthy Roots last season, The Jodi folks have now introduced an exciting collaboration with footwear brand The Sole Sisters. While The Sole Sisters are known for their lovely sandals, sliders and wedges that marry leather with gorgeous Indian fabrics and embellishments, Jodi is know for their colourful aesthetic and love for textiles in their line of clothing.

Available in three styles, The Jodi X The Sole Sisters collaboration shoes come in comfy sliders and sandal avatars. Every shoe is hand stitched with leather and some of the signature prints we have come to associate with Jodi such as their Cornflower, Flintstone and Olive prints. We are looking forward to more styles from this collaboration.

Price: INR 3,499

Find them on Facebook here.

Check out their website here to shop the shoes online.