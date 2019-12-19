Dreaming Of Decorating Your House?Check Out This Place For Some Insane Decors

Home Décor Stores

East Lifestyle

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.6

598, 2nd Main Road, 8th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

East Lifestyle has one of the best colonial design, if you are dreaming of decorating your house with the best decors then this is the place for you to check out!

What Could Be Better?

Place or location is a little hard to find or else no complaints about it.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae, Big Group

