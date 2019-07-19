Acrylic, Oil And Soft Pastels : Explore Different Mediums Of Art With This Artist In The City

Aliya Iffath started Colorstory in 2016 as a result of her love for art. What started off as a form of art therapy is now a regular art workshops for both kids and adults. Aliya Iffath shares various techniques on how art can be therapeutic and help one deal with stress in their everyday lives. She conducts various workshops, regular art classes and one on one classes. Her forte lies in mediums such as soft pastels, glass, oil, and acrylic painting. She works out of her home based studio and conducts workshops there, and also at various art cafes and studios in the city.

Her workshops and classes are not just restricted to kids. She teaches people of different age groups and helps them understand the medium. Depending on the medium you choose to learn, the class duration varies. Her workshops are usually a day long where she takes you through the medium used along with techniques to get started. The classes are priced at INR 1,500 and upwards depending on the art form and materials used. If you are looking for a regular one on one class with her, do get in touch with her and she'd be happy to explain the process to you. You can also find her at various pop-ups in the city selling her art and teaching there.