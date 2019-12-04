With Unique Falvors Of Ice Cream With Your Fav Toppings, This Outlet Will Amaze You!

I think Fat Unicorn probably might give a tough competition to corner house and cream stone. They offer unique flavours of ice cream and toppings. The display of the flavours itself very colourful and soothing to the eyes. Usually, all the ice cream places seem to have a derivative and a repetitive menu but this place is quite different. Even the portion size is generous for the price. The decor is simple, minimal, and clean. Lots of neon lights which brightens up the place even more. Ample seating upstairs where you can enjoy your dessert leisurely while enjoying the lively BEL road. Do try the cotton candy flavour which is in blue in colour. Surprisingly, the taste is as good as it looks.