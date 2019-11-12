Love Exploring New Places? This Stunning Cafe Is All About Yum Vegetarian Dishes!

The Bangalore cafe is your unseen friend. Just kidding, it's that restaurant which you might have seen while going via Shanti Nagar - well lit in the evening but maybe you've never walked in because it's veg. But now, it's time you do because they have some amazingly innovative dishes on their menu. To begin with, I had the Baba brownie. Your basic brownie shake topped with whipped cream and brownie slices. Moving on, I love the Chatori chilli bites baby corn which are basically desi green chilli sauce tossed pieces of baby corn. You can also get the same in paneer Or mushroom. And the Shukla ki potli - the handcrafted potlis of flour stuffed with veggies and mushrooms and deep fried served with a Chinese chilly sauce. Moving on, the Moti malai tikka - marinated mushrooms stuffed with dry mava fruits and herbs perfectly grilled in a tandoor and then there's always a paneer variant of the same. The Pani puri came alongside the paani in test tubes with some liquid nitrogen drama! I absolutely loved the Blackberry and ricotta pizza, something really new - but if you don't like pineapples on pizza don't go for this because it will feel like sourdough bread with jam to you. Also, the Aglio olio pasta was really good. To end with, I couldn't have asked for anything better than the Nutella cookie with ice cream.