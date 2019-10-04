Old European Interiors & Scrumptious Food At This Restaurant In Indiranagar!

Vibe and Place. Have been to Daddy Bangalore recently and the place was huge and bar is one of the best I have seen till now. Some romantic Cupids, Old European interiors are so Vintage and classy. Even though we dined in a floor above, the floor with cosy seating and bar leaves anyone so “Wow” I started with Warm Edamame soup, then couldn’t wait to try their signature starters Green Thai curry Dumplings ( Must Try), Mushroom Tarts, Dal Makhni shots, Paneer roll which were presented very well and tasted good. Meanwhile loved my Sangria and tasted Vodka Special Cocktail Kaapi with Daddy which was really good. I loved their Mushroom Polenta and Circle tart was good in desserts. Would love to go again to try more.