Bangalore is known for its little cafes at every nook and cranny. But with stand-up comedy becoming a trend, we’re getting our coffees with an add-on of laughter too. And who doesn’t agree that humour, conversation and cappuccino are a great threesome. Here’s where you can hop off to for an evening of coffee and comedy.
Coffee And Comedy Are The Perfect Pair At These Cafes In Town
LBB’s Loving
Urban Solace
Reader’s Vote
Starbucks
Starbucks
With their new offer of ‘Awesome Thursdays’, Starbucks is a great place to spend your evenings. Kicking of this concept across the country, there’s going to be a comedian at select outlets, who’ll help you enjoy your Flat White and chocolate muffin even more. Get there early, though! Seats are limited and you don’t want to be stuck standing over the next hour of giggles.
Where: Starbucks, 100 Ft Road, Indiranagar
When: Thursdays
Timing: 7pm onwards
Contact: +91 8884678529
Find out more about them here. Follow them on Facebook here.
Coffee on Canvas
Though it doesn’t take place on a weekly basis, ‘Comedy on Canvas’ is slowly becoming the café’s flagship event. Offering 90 minutes of entertainment {going by their past events}, it’s a great place to unwind in the otherwise bustling Koramangala.
Where: #84 ST Bed Layout, 12th Main, Koramangala 4th block
Timing: 7.30 pm onwards
Contact: 080 39236543
Follow them on Facebook here.
Fiat Caffé Car-o-Bar
Fiat Caffe Car-o-Bar is all set to host the Global Indian Comedy Festival tonight. Featuring Samson Koletkar, Manik Mahna, Shunky Chugani and Abhishek Upmanyu, it promises to be a very fun {funny?} night. Who’s ready to ROFL?
When: Saturday, June 25
Where: 92/93 Amarjyothi Layout, Intermediate Ring Road, Domlur
Timings: 8.30pm onwards
Contact: 08065684444
Find out more about the event here.
Follow them on Facebook here.
Jus’ Trufs
A café offering specially crafted chocolate dishes, Jus’ Trufs now offers fun, live acts in the form of their ‘Jus’ Improv’ event that takes place every Saturday. Continental food plus chocolate plus comedy equals win!
Where: 9, Jakkur Main Road, Bangalore
When: Saturdays
Timings 8pm onwards
Contact: +91 9844016984
Find out more about the event here.
Follow them on Facebook here.
Urban Solace
‘The LOL Show’ takes place every Wednesday at Urban Solace, offering fresh talent from all across the city. Better yet, their open-mic night offers noobs and bathroom comedians {is that a thing?}, a chance to try their hand at comedy too. Drop by this Ulsoor hangout and check it out for yourself. Book a table, though, for these evenings tend to get crowded.
Where: No 32, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, Ulsoor
When: Wednesdays
Timings: 8pm onwards
Contact: +91 9945022177 or +91 9845013055
Find the event on Facebook here.
Find out more about them here.
Comments (0)