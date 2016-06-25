Coffee And Comedy Are The Perfect Pair At These Cafes In Town

img-gallery-featured

Bangalore is known for its little cafes at every nook and cranny. But with stand-up comedy becoming a trend, we’re getting our coffees with an add-on of laughter too. And who doesn’t agree that humour, conversation and cappuccino are a great threesome. Here’s where you can hop off to for an evening of coffee and comedy.

LBB’s Loving

Urban Solace

Reader’s Vote

Starbucks

Starbucks

With their new offer of ‘Awesome Thursdays’, Starbucks is a great place to spend your evenings. Kicking of this concept across the country, there’s going to be a comedian at select outlets, who’ll help you enjoy your Flat White and chocolate muffin even more. Get there early, though! Seats are limited and you don’t want to be stuck standing over the next hour of giggles.

Where: Starbucks, 100 Ft Road, Indiranagar

When: Thursdays

Timing: 7pm onwards

Contact: +91 8884678529

Find out more about them here. Follow them on Facebook here.

Coffee on Canvas

Though it doesn’t take place on a weekly basis, ‘Comedy on Canvas’ is slowly becoming the café’s flagship event. Offering 90 minutes of entertainment {going by their past events}, it’s a great place to unwind in the otherwise bustling Koramangala.

Where: #84 ST Bed Layout, 12th Main, Koramangala 4th block

Timing: 7.30 pm onwards

Contact: 080 39236543

Follow them on Facebook here.

Fiat Caffé Car-o-Bar

Fiat Caffe Car-o-Bar is all set to host the Global Indian Comedy Festival tonight. Featuring Samson Koletkar, Manik Mahna, Shunky Chugani and Abhishek Upmanyu, it promises to be a very fun {funny?} night. Who’s ready to ROFL?

When: Saturday, June 25

Where: 92/93 Amarjyothi Layout, Intermediate Ring Road, Domlur

Timings: 8.30pm onwards

Contact: 08065684444

Find out more about the event here.

Follow them on Facebook here.

Jus’ Trufs

A café offering specially crafted chocolate dishes, Jus’ Trufs now offers fun, live acts in the form of their ‘Jus’ Improv’ event that takes place every Saturday. Continental food plus chocolate plus comedy equals win!

Where: 9, Jakkur Main Road, Bangalore

When: Saturdays

Timings 8pm onwards

Contact: +91 9844016984

Find out more about the event here.

Follow them on Facebook here.

Urban Solace

‘The LOL Show’ takes place every Wednesday at Urban Solace, offering fresh talent from all across the city. Better yet, their open-mic night offers noobs and bathroom comedians {is that a thing?}, a chance to try their hand at comedy too. Drop by this Ulsoor hangout and check it out for yourself. Book a table, though, for these evenings tend to get crowded.

Where: No 32, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, Ulsoor

When: Wednesdays

Timings: 8pm onwards

Contact: +91 9945022177 or +91 9845013055

Find the event on Facebook here.

Find out more about them here.