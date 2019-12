This cultural space becomes the venue for the Bengaluru Laughter Carnival Mini on the first Sunday of every month. Organised by Punchtantraa {a collaboration of artistes focussing on the artform of radical mime}, this monthly event sees a group of talented, stand up comedians as well as other artistes like illusionists and jugglers who go all out to give you an entertaining Sunday.

When: First Sunday of every month, 7pm onwards

Price: INR 300

