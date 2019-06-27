A Case Of The Funnies: Five Great Comedy Performance Spaces In Town

I found comedy on this stage, with improv, stand up and the love of performance. I’m sure every performer and comedian would concur that the feeling of performing at Alliance, the quick bite of the banana bread and the cup of coffee before the show is the perfect recipe for a fabulous show. The stage is incredible and inviting, and the audience is seated comfortably yet they seem so close to the performer. The best feeling though, is the one you get from the response after the show. Whatever happens, at Alliance, the stage takes care of you.