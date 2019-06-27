A Case Of The Funnies: Five Great Comedy Performance Spaces In Town

From bars and cafes to cultural spaces, there are quite a few places in the city that host regular comedy events. While you probably have your own go-to spots to catch a great stand up act, here’s my pick of five spaces in Bangalore where I always enjoy performing.

Urban Solace

This is the place where stand-up began in Bangalore and still remains my absolute favourite. While it is mostly a venue for open mic, the energy every Wednesday (that’s when their comedy night, LOL at Urban Solace happens) is infectious.

32, Opp. Ulsoor Lake, Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

Murphy’s Brewhouse, The Paul

A venue in the stand-up comedy circuit, the deceptively intimate room has been a great place of laughter, right from the beginning. Also, a venue in Domlur never hurts. An Irish Brewhouse that serves different flavours of craft beer, get your spirits high with laughter and booze.

The Paul, 139/28, Off Intermediate Ring Road, Domlur Layout, Bengaluru

Alliance Francaise de Bangalore

I found comedy on this stage, with improv, stand up and the love of performance. I’m sure every performer and comedian would concur that the feeling of performing at Alliance, the quick bite of the banana bread and the cup of coffee before the show is the perfect recipe for a fabulous show. The stage is incredible and inviting, and the audience is seated comfortably yet they seem so close to the performer. The best feeling though, is the one you get from the response after the show. Whatever happens, at Alliance, the stage takes care of you.

108, Opp. UNI Building, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Rangoli Metro Art Centre

Located right below the MG Road Metro Station, Rangoli Art Centre hosts talented stand-up comedians from time to time. A space for events across different categories, it has seen popular comedy acts and local acts from time to time.

Mahatma Gandhi Road, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

That Comedy Club

That Comedy Club in Koramangala is a venue in Koramangala that is solely dedicated to stand-up comedy in the city. From Kanan Gill to Aditi Mittal, it also hosts open mic nights and workshops on comedy as well. If you want to start your stand-up career, this is where you should start.


With inputs from Amrutha Jalihal.

Tibet Mall, 2nd Floor, 46, 4th B Cross Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

