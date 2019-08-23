Shoe Lane Off Commercial Street Is A Hidden Gem You Didn't Know About

For any and every occasion at throwaway prices too, you’re gonna love this place. It's right opposite the police station on Commercial Street, next to the Lubbaya Mosque (technically Shivajinagar) is a narrow non-winding line with tiny and not-so-tiny stalls and shops that sell only shoes.

For those seeking kolhapuri chappals find soft leather ones available in light beige to dark brown, and all shades in between, that are sold for as low as INR 300. Comfortable, utilitarian and really, they can go with everything from ethnic outfits to even jeans. Mojris, available in quirky colours, elaborate and intricate designs, however only for men, can be the perfect footwear for all your wedding, Diwali, Eid and any other occasion-based needs for around INR 400.

Plimsolls were another huge surprise, we didn’t think one could get such trendy plimsolls at a non-branded inexpensive store. I gave my heart to this gorgeous gold pair with sequin, and another one in pink lace with tiny silver motifs. From brunch to parties, these are great, and they’re all priced at INR 200. Boots were another great find. Camo prints, combat boots in blacks and browns, in faux leather and faux suede. The good ones though might cost you a bit more (around INR 1,000).

Goes without saying, trendy gladiators, sneakers, flip -flips, wedges — you name it, they have it. These might not last you a lifetime, but definitely long enough to justify the amount you spend. Happy shoe-shopping!