Confused About Your Toddler's Schooling? Fret No More, Check Out This Preschool and Day Care Which Meets Your Checklist

The adult-infant ratio is 1:1 and the adult-toddler is 1:2, so whether you want to send your kids here for preschool or for day-care, you can be rest assured that they are given utmost care and attention. The staff constantly make sure that children are kept engaged and are having fun. Kara makes certain that not only the physical environment, but even the emotional surroundings, is safe and nurturing. There are many extra curricular activities for the tots to take part in- like chess, art, lego, drama and dance, ensuring that kids get an all-rounded education without only emphasising on academics. Value based education is Kara’s core philosophy, where children learn through play. We’re sure your kids will look forward to coming here everyday!

