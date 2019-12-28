Learn To Create Content And Earn Form It Too At This Workshop

Are you interested in learning Content Writing and exploring unlimited earning opportunities out of it? Is Writing your hobby? As we say in the market of advertising, business and marketing “Content is King”. This dedicated workshop of Content Writing makes the participant a “King Maker”. In this workshop, you'll learn the basics combined with techniques of content writing to give you an overview of different types of content writing. This is a beginner friendly workshop, and you can learn the different career choices and how content creators earn by just writing words from home. To become a Content Writer, you need several skills and knowledge, and this is what this workshop is all about. Created with bite-sized lessons, it is a crash course that will help you learn all about content writing before taking the plunge.

Who should attend?



People looking out to earn from their hobbies

Beginners looking for guidance

Working professional and well as job seekers

Professionals looking for a second income

Housewives

School & College Level students

People who want explore this field without any technical knowledge

Anyone looking for a good field to explore (All ages)