Love Baking And Cooking? Hone Your Skills At This Culinary Studio In Sarjapur

Healthy cooking, barbecue workshop, Oriental cooking, basic baking, artisan bread workshop, and chocolate making are only some of the many workshops that you’ll find at ‘Cook and Bake with Deepali’.

They mostly conduct one-day workshops which makes it easy to take out time for such events and you can obviously do more than one if you’re inclined. Moreover, they have special workshops like Ice Cream Making, Thai Cooking, All About Breads, Healthy Travel Tea Cakes, Exotic European Desserts, amongst many others. Kids too can try their hand at playing chef with the Junior Baking Workshops, like Healthy Pizza Making (good news for everyone) , Cookies and Muffin Decoration workshops.

People looking for a more hands-on and professional course can apply to their certification courses, for which, they have two courses -Foundation Culinary Course (suitable for people of all qualifications, including people with no prior background in culinary arts) and the Culinary Course which is more in-depth. On completion of this food preparation program, you will receive an Internationally Recognised Certificate. The fee of the workshop depends on what it teaches. Usually, the fees ranges from INR 1,100 to INR 5,900.