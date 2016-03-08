Eat, Shop and Be a Culture Vulture in Cooke Town

This bar-cum-restaurant is a marmite kind of a place – you either love it or you hate it. Perched on a breezy terrace, the service can be slow, and the food is unexceptional … but somehow it doesn’t matter. For dancing, it’s amazing, and the atmosphere is unbeatable. With a play list of rock ‘n’ roll and retro hits, you can jive away on the dance floor {complete with a funky glitter ball} to your heart’s content.

Where: Top Floor, Favourite Plaza, 15 Dodda Banaswadi Main Road

When: Sunday to Thursday 11am–3pm, 7pm–11:30pm; Friday and Saturday 11am–3pm, 7pm–1am

Contact: +91 9845131311

Price: INR 500, cover charge at weekends

Find them on Facebook here.