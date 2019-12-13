Get Comfy And Breezy Kurtas, Palazzos And More From Here

Looking to add some casual Indian wear to your wardrobe? Blindly hit up Suvasa. When we walked into the store, we found ourselves in an ethnic wear paradise. Think breathable cotton and block prints. Kurtas, shirts, skirts, palazzos, chiffon kota dupattas, and sarees: everything here is chic, stylish and comfy. We love that most of them are in soothing pastel colours, too. Easily things you can wear to work or a casual outing with friends. They also have some jewellery options near the check-out counter. Just in case you're confused about what to buy (we certainly were), don't hesitate to reach out to the staff. They're super-friendly and polite, and will even give you style tips to go with your personal aesthetic! If you manage to take your eyes off their clothes and stoles, check out their home decor collection. We spotted bed linen with block prints of Rajasthani motifs, dhurries and the softest quilts (they're made of natural fibre, we were told) that will remind you of good ole childhood days. There's a tiny section for kids as well. You'll find here kids clothes and toys (we're personally huge fans of the stuffed elephants!).