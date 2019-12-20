A very different kind of Coorg, the Coorg Jungle Camp is a prime spot on the banks of the backwaters of the Harangi Dam. That means — plenty of adventure sports!
Sunsets, Coracle Rides And Backwaters: The Coorg Jungle Camps Is All Kinds Of Different
Jungle Beats
Fashioned to be a proper jungle camp, with statues of fish welcoming you, the Coorg Jungle Camp is a great option for budget but good accommodation in Kushalnagar. With possibly the best location on the banks of the Harangi Dam, the resort has the backwaters for a backyard, and we’re not complaining.
There’s six kinds of rooms on offer — including a few suites and ones with a balcony, to add some quirk to your holiday, pick the Jungle Studio Room. Made to look like a tree {we’re still not convinced though}, it’s spread across four floors with interesting painting on the walls. One of the rooms even comes with an under-the-sea theme! Plus, unadulterated views of the backwaters.
On The Banks
Though comfy and very adequate, the rooms are not our favourite spot in this resort. It’s the banks of the backwaters that draw us in. Make sure you take a football, a couple of badminton racquets or even just a ball for a game of volley ball. We even went old school with Lagori here. The sun set is pretty from the entire property, but it’s a tad more romantic with a mat and the waters right at your feet, so if you’re in the mood for love, this is your spot! But for something cool and different, jump into one of their coracles and row away your blues on the serene dam. If you’re a group, it’s great fun to all try and race. Careful not to topple though!
While the spa is expected soon — with a whopping 15 kinds of treatments and massages on offer, we’re currently satisfied with swimming pool therapy. It’s when you just sit in the inviting infinity pool, beer in hand, and look at nature for as far as the eye can see.
