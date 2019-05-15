Copacabana Pub's ambience was really cool with outdoor seating as well as with lit lights for inside seating. They offer some yummy food with many options including Mexican, Italian and even Indian Food. Amazing tandoor is also available and highly recommended. We sipped a few drinks which were amazing and tasty. Well crafted and presented well.
Copacabana: A Really Cool Resto Pub In Ulsoor
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Also On Copacabana Pub
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
Comments (0)