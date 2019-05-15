Copacabana: A Really Cool Resto Pub In Ulsoor

Pubs

Copacabana Pub

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.2
18/1, Cambridge Road, Cambridge Layout, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Copacabana Pub's ambience was really cool with outdoor seating as well as with lit lights for inside seating. They offer some yummy food with many options including Mexican, Italian and even Indian Food. Amazing tandoor is also available and highly recommended. We sipped a few drinks which were amazing and tasty. Well crafted and presented well.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

