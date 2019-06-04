Copacabana Pub -A Perfect Place To Soak In Some Fresh Air & Sip On Chilled Beer

Discovered Copacabana Pub nestled in between Ulsoor and Cambridge layout where pubs are a rare find. At first look, the ambience is appealing, especially liked the outside section with high chairs, perfect to drink some chilled beer and soak yourself with fresh air. Considering I was here with a bunch of friends, we ordered some cocktails, mocktails and beer. The Espresso Martini was surely one of the best martinis I have tried and coffee lovers would surely agree. Also ordered for quite a few appetizers and main course. Some of the dishes were outstanding and are listed in the must tries below. I must say the highlight was their service which was excellent! MUST TRY Espresso Martini Bacon wrapped prawns Bhatti Ka Murgh Chur-Chur naan with Mutton Roghan Josh Creamy mushroom chicken