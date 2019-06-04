Copacabana Pub -A Perfect Place To Soak In Some Fresh Air & Sip On Chilled Beer

Pubs

Copacabana Pub

Ulsoor, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

18/1, Cambridge Road, Cambridge Layout, Ulsoor, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

Discovered Copacabana Pub nestled in between Ulsoor and Cambridge layout where pubs are a rare find. At first look, the ambience is appealing, especially liked the outside section with high chairs, perfect to drink some chilled beer and soak yourself with fresh air. Considering I was here with a bunch of friends, we ordered some cocktails, mocktails and beer. The Espresso Martini was surely one of the best martinis I have tried and coffee lovers would surely agree. Also ordered for quite a few appetizers and main course. Some of the dishes were outstanding and are listed in the must tries below. I must say the highlight was their service which was excellent! MUST TRY Espresso Martini Bacon wrapped prawns Bhatti Ka Murgh Chur-Chur naan with Mutton Roghan Josh Creamy mushroom chicken

What Could Be Better?

Would have loved if they had desserts beyond gulab jamoon and ice-cream.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

