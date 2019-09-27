Month End Drinking Scenes? Head To This Pub In Ulsoor For Great Prices And Good Vibes

If you are facing those month-end woes and want to head out drinking post-work, the hit up Copacabana in Ulsoor. With colorful comfy seats, and al fresco seating, Copacabana's great cocktails at pocket-friendly prices sweeten the experience. The ambiance is quirky with graffiti on one wall, neon lights and bar stools in the shape of long drums. Enjoy happy hours from 5 PM to 8 PM every day with 2+1 on IMFL and drinks starting at INR 100. They also serve unlimited homemade lunch (North Indian and South Indian) with both veg and non-veg options. 

Drink up the cocktails like gin and tonic, mai tai, long island iced tea, and sangria starting at INR 220 per glass and INR 690 for a pitcher. Try their signature cocktails like Simba which is a five white spirited jungle juice with tender coconut and Redbull priced at INR 430 per glass and INR 1,250 for a pitcher. When it comes to food, order the egg grilled sandwich, cabana platter, nachos, and Peshawari paneer tikka. They have a good range of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

They also serve lunch combos at INR 180 for a veg meal and INR 210 for a non-veg meal. Copacabana has a dance floor and events like retro nights on Tuesdays, karaoke nights on Wednesday and Bollywood nights on Friday for you to enjoy with your squad. 

