Copacabana: The New Upscale Pub In Ulsoor

Copacabana, sounds like Rio de Janeiro? No, Copacabana Pub is an upscale pub in Namma Bengaluru. Retro interiors with very good food is a one-line description of this place. They have interior and exterior seating. Spacious outset for a fantastic time with your loved ones or any corporate events too. Coming to the food and drinks, Whisky Sour: Copacabana offers boozy cocktails. This whiskey sour killed it. Served with Basil leaves and the right amount of egg whites, this classic cocktail was made perfectly boozy Cream of Broccoli: One of the best Broccoli Soups ever had. My friend suggested this and this was superb. Broccoli and cream cooked well and grinded. The best part of small pieces of broccoli to chew. Nachos Veg: Classic veg Nachos with good salsa and whipped cream. Potato Corn and Cheese Kibbeh: It's for one who likes more cheese Stuffed Mushroom: Green chilli bases stuffing into a mushroom Marination is something exotic for mushroom lovers like us. Soft mushrooms and green chilli paste. Pomfret Pudina: Wow. Just wow.. the size of the fish to its masala, everything was perfect. Spiced Potato Wedges with Chilli Mayo: Wedges and Mayo, great fillers Boneless Chicken Mini Kievs: Cheese perfectly melted with a generous amount of chicken stuffed and spices infused. Spicy Copes Lamb Burger: Large Burger. Beware 😂 Pasta Alfredo: Creamy as heaven. The Alfredo Pasta here was a true highlight. Creamy Penne with Italian spices, this is absolutely fantastic. Chicken Biryani: Special mention to the amazing Biryani here. Loved it.. wholesome normal grain Biryani with a big portion made me really happy. The typical red chilli flavour is the highlight. Desserts to try: Gulab Jamoon, Red Velvet, Vanilla Gelato, Chocolate Brownie, Fruit Salad.