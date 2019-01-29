Find Coracle Ride, Waterfall And A Lot More, Just Two Hours Away From Banglore

Mekedatu & Sangama: One of the famous weekend getaways from Bangalore. Sangama is the place where Arakavathi river merges with River Kaveri. From this point, about 3.5 kilometres downstream, Mekedatu is a place where river Kaveri flows through a deep and narrow gorge. These two are the must-visit places for those people who want to relax amidst pristine nature as part of Bangalore trip. Chunchi Falls : Waterfall from a height of about 100 feet through multiple tiers into a small pool creating a swimming pool with running water. It is an ideal place to swim, play & relax in water amidst naturally formed rock formations. This place is usually crowded on weekends. A little walk is required from the nearest road point to reach the falls. Both places are nearby you can cover them together.