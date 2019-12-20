Mohan Building In Chikpet Is Your Gateway To South Cotton Sari Shopping On A Budget

Most of us in Bangalore have heard of Chikpet. This place is considered a hub of wholesale markets. Be it for lights, furnishings, garments or jewellery, the list is endless. Shopping happens here at the best bargain prices and rightly so. Naturally, when it comes to saris, there’s a market for that too in Chikpet. The big lane that connects Iyengar Road to Avenue Road is home to the finest sari retailers and wholesalers in Bangalore. From chic sari showrooms to hawkers selling accessories, you can find it all here.

The best way to go about it is on foot. But let me warn you that exploring this lane on foot is quite a task as the place is almost always swarming with shoppers. Being a fan of South Cotton saris, I’ve managed to discover a couple of places for buying cotton saris in good old Chikpet. Some where on this lane is an old decrepit complex called Mohan Building. Inside it a bunch of good sari shops.