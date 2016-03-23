Summer maybe beating down on us but that’s no excuse to leave our fashion sense behind. Especially when there are plenty of stores that are putting on display bolts of fabric and chic cotton wear that’s summer perfect. And has been brought in from corners of India – from Kerala to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. LBB weaves across the city to find you the best places to buy cottons.
Where to score Cotton Fabric and Clothes this Summer
Cotton World
This is one store that Bangaloreans swear by during the hot, hot months. You can shop for everything from simple shirt dresses to casual shirts with bright prints, jumpsuits and shorts with floral prints on them. There’s plenty for the men too, from crisp formal shirts to comfy pants.
Pooja Collections
Just off Commercial Street, this tiny shop has been around for a while and is the go-to-place for cotton fabrics. Their shelves are lined with plain cottons in every colour you can imagine, gorgeous cotton silks from Maheshwar and printed handlooms.
When: 10.30am-8pm
Mrignayanee
Specialising in handicrafts and handlooms from Madhya Pradesh, this store features a lineup of sarees and fabrics that showcase the work of artisans from Dabu, Maheshwar and Bagh. You’ll also get a range of accessories, like clutches and bags, crafted from these.
Zeme Organics
Organic cottons are this shop’s mainstay. If you are looking for simple, no-fuss designs that will keep you cool this summer, then, try Zeme. Apart from the regular apparel from men and women, they also do maternity and baby clothes.
Fabindia
Tailor-made for this season, this popular store has unveiled an exclusive collection called Summer Lights. You can fill up your shopping carts with kurtas, shrugs, palazzos, tops and saris that showcase traditional techniques like Chikankari and applique work. There’s a whole range of kalamkaris as well.
Anokhi
For over 40 years, artisans working in a small farm outside Jaipur have been creating exquisite cottons for Anokhi. This summer, the for women only brand, is offering customers a range of pastel-hued skirts, tops, jumpsuits, and camisoles that are sure to catch your eye (and loosen your purse strings).
Central Cottage Emporium
A dedicated section at this store features bolts of cotton fabrics from all over India. Raw cotton, fabric with Kalamkari prints, and materials from Rajasthan, Mangalgiri, and Odisha are also available here.
Suvasa
Natural fabrics and dyes are what Suvasa is known for. Sourced from Jaipur, you get elegant salwar-kameez sets, flowy skirts, ankle length anarkalis and kurtas.
Desi
One of Bangalore’s best known addresses for handlooms and handwoven clothes, Desi’s budget-friendly prices make it a crowd favourite. While the men have to be happy with the kurtas and shirts, women can pick up from kurtas done in various styles, yards of fabric and billowy bottoms. For all the details on Desi, click here.
Caravan Craft
Another place that gives artisans their due, Caravan Craft’s apparel collection is limited to the ladies. You can stop by here and cram your shopping bags with embroidered tops, kurtas with applique work, kalamkari tunics, and handwoven cotton jodhpuris.
