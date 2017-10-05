This rustically designed house with its charming courtyard and garden is the perfect weekend getaway for families, groups of friends and even bridal parties.
Swings In The Bedroom & Hammocks On The Lawns, This House Is Perfect For A Staycation
Home Away From Home
My co-worker Ritika and I headed to The Courtyard House mid-day to avoid the typical rush of traffic on Outer Ring Road. We were surprised at how far off-road the location was — it was a good 5 kilometres from the main road. Once we got there, we were given a quick tour of the rooms and facilities — three spacious bedrooms, a kitchen and dining room area and a living room all built around a charming courtyard {that’s where the name comes from}. The overall architecture was so beautiful, featuring plenty of brick and stone which made for a great cooling effect {and so perfect for a bridal shoot}. We were offered our pick of the rooms, and while we were seriously tempted by the master bedroom and its outdoor shower, we decided on the room with the twin beds because it had a giant wooden swing in it! Giant comfy beds, plush pillows and absolutely no traffic noise made for an amazing night’s rest!
Positively Pawsome
Courtyard House occupies one and a half acres of land, so you can expect a beautiful stretch of greenery — while it wasn’t pristine, manicured lawns, we loved the little bit of wildness there was to it. There are also hammocks all over the place to lounge about on! The location is extremely pet-friendly, with high walls, plenty of gates and doors to keep your pet segregated if necessary and tons of nook and crannies for them to explore.
Great Eggspectations
It’s important to note that The Courtyard House doesn’t have a restaurant — you’ll either have to bring your own ingredients to cook in the fully equipped kitchen, or take a short walk down to the main road. The general store there serves up delicious Kerala food — we had a delicious meal of egg curry and parotta, and it was dirt cheap, too! The store also sells basic veggies so head there if you need any emergency supplies. And just a warning, none of the delivery apps service the area — we spent way too much effort trying!
Quick Getaway
The Courtyard House is pretty perfect to head to with a large group of friends or family, as the house rents out as a whole. And for good reason! Once the sun set and things got dark, while the house was pretty well lit, it was a little unnerving to be so far away from the noise and bustle of Bangalore city. Overall though, the house’s unfiltered greenery was a beautiful throwback to Bangalore’s slower, lazier days before the tech boom and left us feeling both serene and nostalgic. It’s the perfect weekend getaway without ever really leaving Bangalore!
