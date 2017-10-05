Swings In The Bedroom & Hammocks On The Lawns, This House Is Perfect For A Staycation

The Courtyard House is pretty perfect to head to with a large group of friends or family, as the house rents out as a whole. And for good reason! Once the sun set and things got dark, while the house was pretty well lit, it was a little unnerving to be so far away from the noise and bustle of Bangalore city. Overall though, the house’s unfiltered greenery was a beautiful throwback to Bangalore’s slower, lazier days before the tech boom and left us feeling both serene and nostalgic. It’s the perfect weekend getaway without ever really leaving Bangalore!

