Cozy Cottages, BBQ Stations, And An Estate Pool At This Serene Chikmagalur Homestay

The serene hills of Chikmagalur never find a bad time to call, and if you’re looking for a perfectly relaxing mini-vacation, check out the Serene Mist Homestay. Located around 25 kilometres from the main town, the name is derived by the serene mist that covers the property when it rains, but looks just as great under the sun.

Choose from a cottage, villa, and mixed dorms depending on how many of you are going, and the view you’d like when you’re sitting by the window with some hot coffee. The cottage faces the pool, the dorms are great for waking up to the sound of your roommates making plans for the day (you’ll always be in the loop, hey), and the villa faces the lush plantation. Prices for the rooms start at INR 1,800 per person, and can go up to INR 2,300 depending on the accommodation option you’ve selected and seasonal demand. The price includes the cost of a breakfast buffet which includes fresh produce and local fare.

They’re pet friendly (call in advance and let them know), have cycles for rent and organise hikes, and activities like cooking classes, friendly sports (table tennis, tennis, badminton, and indoor games, snooker), and Barbecues too! So whether you’re looking for a road trip and a relaxing holiday, or one full of adventure in the lap of nature, the homestay has you covered.