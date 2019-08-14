CreamVilla, a cozy little cafe that mainly focuses on ice creams is just the perfect place for you to hang out with your friends. They have a lot of varieties to choose from and caters to the need of both sinful indulgence and also a healthy alternative with their smoothie mason jars. My favourite ones were the Oreo kiddie jar and red velvet jar. We also tried a few waffles, they tasted good though I like nutella waffles without nuts, this one was good too. We also ordered sandwiches and coffee and weren't disappointed. I really liked their roll ice cream, the whole process is an experience in its own. Highly recommend trying it.
Drop By This Cozy Little Parlour For Some Pretty Looking Ice Cream Jars
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Maybe can reduce the use of nuts in the desserts, not everyone want their waffles topped with nuts
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, Bae
