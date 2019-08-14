Drop By This Cozy Little Parlour For Some Pretty Looking Ice Cream Jars

CreamVilla, a cozy little cafe that mainly focuses on ice creams is just the perfect place for you to hang out with your friends. They have a lot of varieties to choose from and caters to the need of both sinful indulgence and also a healthy alternative with their smoothie mason jars. My favourite ones were the Oreo kiddie jar and red velvet jar. We also tried a few waffles, they tasted good though I like nutella waffles without nuts, this one was good too. We also ordered sandwiches and coffee and weren't disappointed. I really liked their roll ice cream, the whole process is an experience in its own. Highly recommend trying it.