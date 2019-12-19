Craft Your Space With This Furniture Brand That Hits All The Right Comfort Spots

Started in 2017 by founder Jovin Gerald with a vision to provide furniture at economical prices, they cater to individuals and commercial establishments both. With a variety of choices, they sell couches, teapoys, study tables and outdoor furniture as well. We love their options of pocket-friendly and living area collections, making it easier for folks to pick out their furniture. CraftMySpace continues to impress us with their customisation skills as well, whether it be basic or with great features!

Their train of thought combines great designs with comfort and ergonomics (related to your posture), so that when people admire the beauty of your furniture, you can also let them know how great it is for your spine and that you don’t have to get up to stretch every hour (we’re thinking of picking up some chairs for our office as well!). Using teak, walnut and sheesham, they also make solid and tech embedded furniture to organise all those wires that come with your laptops and phones! For those of you looking to change lifestyles, they are equipped with a manufacturing unit to design and build you a wooden home. It could be on the terrace of your home or even just an off-grid set up (we’ll be investing in a wooden cabin somewhere in the hills!). Their store in Hennur is getting ready soon, so until then you can check out their website or call Rohan with your queries!