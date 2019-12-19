Ramadan, Diwali, Or Wedding, Slay It With Ethnic Wear From This Store That Also Does Everyday Wear

Updating your festive wear wardrobe is a whole different ball game but luckily for you, there's Craftsvilla in Garuda Mall and their collection of ethnic wear that's crafted for every occasion you need to attend. It's an extensive collection that features kurtas, dresses, sarees, salwar suits, lehengas, and even gowns. Yes, ladies, slaying it for all the festivals and even those HR-mandated ethnic days will be quite easy now.

The kurtis and dresses are where you need to be spending your money on. You have straight, solid, printed, flared, short, and embroidered kurtis to pick from. The straight and solids work for the office as well as when you need to dress down for any occasion. Lehengas and gowns are as grand as they can get with embroidered, sequins, bead, and mirror work all featuring extensively. They also have interesting options such as chaniya cholis in half and half style and jacquard embroidered lehenga cholis!



Prices start at INR 1,100 for the kurtis while your lehengas are in the range of INR 5,000 upwards. Their collection of sarees include Banarasi, Patola, Bhagalpuri, Kota, and Kancheepuram along with sarees with checks, stripes, and prints.

