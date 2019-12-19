Vegans, Order From This Baker To Have Your Designer Cake And Eat It Too!

Being vegan doesn’t mean you miss out on the finer things in life, and Crave by Leena will have you craving their range of desserts, whether you’re vegan or not. Being trained in baking, cake decorating and pastry arts, Leena’s cakes, cupcakes, and desserts neither look nor taste like they lack dairy and egg. Taking it up a notch, find customised cakes, where the fondant doesn’t taste like wall plaster. Designer cakes that look like geode, or customised fondant cakes (and cupcakes) that have graphics on them, or even trifle, tiramisu, and brownies, there’s something for every type of sweet tooth! When team LBB tried her chocolate cake, we didn’t realise it was vegan till we found out who the baker was!

Standard cakes (minimum one kilo) in flavours like Boston Cream, Red Velvet, and Chocolate Truffle (Leena’s definition of ‘standard’ would be different from ours it would seem, but we’re not complaining) are available for INR 1,800. Exotic flavours like Chocolate Raspberries and Cream, Black Forest, and Neapolitan (Chocolate cake, strawberry compote, whipped cream) are INR 2,000 per kilo. Standard cupcake orders (six per box) with similar options cost INR 450, while the exotic option costs INR 540. Of course if you’d like custom flavours in either cakes or cupcakes, she’ll be happy to experiment and make it for you. You can order it on her website, or visit her bakery in Koramangala by appointment.