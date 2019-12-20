Craving Coastal Food? Give The Catholic Managlorean Cuisine A Chance!

Today, I was at Hotel Tom's restaurant's newest outlet in Koramangala when I'd been dying to try the ghee roast and of course, I was really happy to be there. Let me tell you that they have no vegetarian dishes on their menu so if you are a vegetarian, do not visit this place as you'll have to come back hungry. Anyway, first I had the Chicken ghee roast which wasn't boneless - and the ghee roast masala was house-made, it was chunky and didn't stick to the upper palette of the mouth which I loved the most. Followed by mutton ghee roast, prawns ghee roast, prawns sukka. Moved on to some Basa fish fry which was basic basa fillets marinated and batter fried to perfection and golden brown. Also had the Tawa fried bangda fish fry which was well marinated with masalas completely. Followed by the main course - Beef sukka and neer dosa, a better match than twilight. Appam and chicken curry are also one to consider. The food was too good but I couldn't move to the ghee roast biryanis at all but I have tremendous faith that they'll be great as well.